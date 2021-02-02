Science

You can win a trip to space this year on SpaceX's civilian mission

Space X plans to fly its first civilian crew into space later this year.

Entrepreneur Jared Isaacman is funding the trip, and he'll also be commanding the spacecraft, which is called 'Inspiration-4.'

Isaacman is using the mission to raise support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

There are three other seats aboard the spacecraft, and two of those can be won through online competitions.

You can enter to win a seat on the Inspiration-4 here.
