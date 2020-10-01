Police searching for suspect in west central Fresno laundromat attack

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the woman who attacked a person inside a west central Fresno laundromat.Investigators say the attack happened at the Spin Cycle Laundromat on Shields Avenue earlier this month.Surveillance video shows the woman inside the business for several minutes before she assaults and pepper sprays the victim.As the victim fell to the ground, the suspect grabbed that person's cell phone then took offIf you recognize the woman, you're asked to call the Fresno Police Department or Valley Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.