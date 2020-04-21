Senior Spotlight: San Joaquin Memorial swimmer's roots are in the pool

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Meet the Faust's, a family of swimmers and water polo players.Macey Faust became the swim team coach last year and was entering her second season coaching her younger brother, Wesley."Kids knew, and they would be like 'Macey, don't snap on your brother,' it was hard to like simmer down and be like 'listen to me as your coach. You are my athlete, and I need you to respect me and not just be like you're my sister I don't want to listen.' It was fun balancing that, and we made it work," Macey said."It was fun having my sister there, and she would push me. We would go home and talk about how our practice went and how our meets went."Macey and her sister were both coached by their mother in high school and wanted to do the same for their younger brother.Wesley was poised to have a breakout senior season in the pool after a successful year in water polo."I knew I needed to get him swimming circles around kids for polo, so once he was doing that in polo I could tell this swim season was going to be his best yet."The Panther broke all his personal records in the first meet of the season."I knew this was my year, and I wanted to get a bunch of medals like they did. They beat records at their school, and I wanted to beat records at my school but didn't get the opportunity."Wesley can look forward to swimming and playing water polo at the next level as he weighs his options for college.