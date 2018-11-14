SPORTS

49ers fan missing after Monday Night Football Game at Levi's Stadium

Police are looking for a man who went missing during the 49ers game at Levi's Stadium Monday night in Santa Clara.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. --
Thirty-two-year-old Ian Powers was traveling with his girlfriend from Spokane, Washington, to Los Angeles when he stopped in the Bay Area to visit family in Antioch.

Thirty-two-year-old Ian Powers was traveling with his girlfriend from Spokane, Washington, to Los Angeles when he stopped in the Bay Area to visit family in Antioch.

They went to the 49ers game Monday night, where his girlfriend says Powers left his seat in the 4th quarter to use the bathroom and never returned.

Powers sent some text messages and made a video call to her after the game ended from outside the stadium, but they never connected in person.

That's the last time anyone has seen or heard from Powers.


"Meaning no further email contact with anybody. No further financial activity that had been done with his accounts. And so we're really left asking for some help," said Santa Clara Police Captain Wahid Kazem.

Power's girlfriend contacted police Tuesday after he didn't return to their hotel.

Officers found his car in a nearby parking lot.

Investigators say he was intoxicated that night, but this is out of character for Powers.

The 49ers say they are cooperating with the investigation and giving police their complete support.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Ian Powers, please contact the Santa Clara Police Department at (408) 615-5580.

