Bulldogs and Bruins create fan friendly tailgate experience

It's a Red Wave takeover at the Rose Bowl.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno State football team is in Pasadena taking on the UCLA Bruins at the iconic Rose Bowl.

The Bulldogs are looking to get back on the winning track after a last-second loss to Minnesota last weekend.

What makes a tailgate so special?

"Especially because we got food, we got cooks and we got fun and we are going to win," said Fresno State Fan John Baltierra.
"So my two favorite teams are UCLA and whoever beats USC," said UCLA fan Robert Serna.

Its Bulldog red VS Bruins' blue

What makes a UCLA tailgate special?

"The people that are out here, we are having a great time out here, the setting, how can you beat the setting?"

There's this thing about SC.

"I expect a great game, I think being in the rose bowl stadium itself has a lot of history, so I'm excited," said Fresno State Fan Eddie Bailon.

"I predict, 24 to 12 Fresno State."

"Bruins win, I don't care if it's by one point, and Bruins win."

"Go Bulldogs."

"After Fresno State lays 60 on them maybe they won't be so friendly."

What are you going to do to UCLA?

"Crush em."
