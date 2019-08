Tex Clevenger visits fellow Yankees player, Billy Martin, in the hospital after Clevenger through a ball that hit him in the face.

Truman Clevenger pictured with the 1951 Fresno State Baseball Team.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State pitcher and Visalia native Tex Clevenger has died at the age of 87.Clevenger started his pro career with the Red Sox back in 1954 and played for the Yankees, Angels and Washington Senators over his eight-year career.Photos sent to Action News by Clevenger's family capture several moments throughout that time.Clevenger was inducted into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame in 1987. He also owned a Ford dealership in Porterville for a length of time.