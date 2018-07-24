FRESNO MONSTERS

Fresno Monsters to play at Selland Arena

The Fresno Monsters announced Tuesday that the team will play 21 of their 23 home games this upcoming season in Downtown Fresno. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
After spending the last five seasons at the Gateway Ice Center, hockey is returning to Selland Arena.

The Fresno Monsters announced Tuesday that the team would play 21 of their 23 home games this upcoming season in Downtown Fresno.

At a news conference, Fresno Mayor Lee Brand said, "The Monsters have fantastic fan support. Back in February, there were thousands of people here. I was surprised myself by the amount of people coming here. So that gave us encouragement to continue negotiations to give them an opportunity."
