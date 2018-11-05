Fresno State favored at Boise State this Friday. Bulldogs have never won on the blue turf (lost 9 straight). @ABC30 https://t.co/XUpjG06zVq — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) November 5, 2018

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS | Fresno State 48, UNLV 3.



Bulldogs win seventh straight, improves to 8-1. #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/HB32sQJy1e — Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) November 5, 2018

Something has to give in this Friday's clash with Boise State (7-2, MW 4-1). Going back the last two seasons, #16 Fresno State (8-1, MW 5-0) has won every regular season Mountain West road game under head coach Jeff Tedford (7-0). But on the other side, Fresno State has not beaten the Broncos at Boise since they installed the blue turf in the 80's."I think their team is really good and it's very loud there and it's a hostile environment but the color of the turf," Tedford said when asked about the stat. "I hope we're not looking down at the turf."The turf may not be on the Bulldogs minds but what has to be is revenge. "We should not go up and down. We should go into every game the same," Tedford said.Despite Coach Tedford's insistence that this is just another week--the players will no doubt remember their last meeting; a 17-14 loss in the Mountain West title game."It will be a hard-fought game I'm sure."After getting in early Sunday morning from Las Vegas, the 'Dogs have a short week to prepare for the Broncos.Logistically, Tedford says that will take away from focusing on individual work in this week's practice. "We're not going to sacrifice any team reps or anything that we need to do in preparation that way but it's really important that you go into a game healthy or as fresh as you can."Fresno State boasts the best second best defense in college football. This week they'll match up with the number one passing offense in the Mountain West. "This will be a tough physical four-quarter game. I don't think there's any doubt about that," Tedford said.The Bulldogs are riding a 7 game win streak (longest since 2013).Kickoff in Boise is set for Friday at 7:15 PM. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 2.