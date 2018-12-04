FRESNO STATE

Fresno State organizations secure 3 buses to travel to Las Vegas Bowl next week

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno State students: you don't have to drive yourself to the Las Vegas Bowl next week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Good news for Bulldog fans and students at Fresno State!

If you're hoping to head to the see Fresno State play in Las Vegas -- you don't have to drive yourself.

The school has secured three buses to take students to the game on Dec. 15.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday at noon and in a matter of hours the first bus sold out, and tickets started going quickly for the second.

"It's really exciting to see everyone lined up... speaks to how important the football team is to our school," said Demi Wack, Fresno State Associated Students Inc., Student Body President.

Tickets are just $25 each and cover transportation as well as entrance to the game.

You must show your student ID and driver's license to purchase a ticket.

Fresno State Student Involvement, Student Housing and Fresno State President Dr. Castro are sponsoring the buses.

If you want to secure a ticket on the third bus be ready to line up at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfresno statefresno state bulldogscollege football
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO STATE
Fresno State looking for participants for 4th annual Baby Race
Fresno State fans react to the 'Dogs MW Championship win on social media
Fresno State and Boise State prepare for Mountain West Championship
Fresno State at #25 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
More fresno state
SPORTS
Coyotes beat Kings 2-1 as Hill earns 4th straight win
Hield scores 20, Kings bury Suns early in 122-105 win
Lakers aim to use newfound defensive responsibility against Spurs
Sharks eager to bring energy to game against Hurricanes
More Sports
Top Stories
'I'm shaking and I'm crying and I'm like you're not going anywhere:' AM/PM employees make citizen's arrest
Sheriff's deputies search for two armed suspects that robbed 76 food mart in Southeast Fresno
Crowd of supporters shows up for Hanford Police Chief's last chemo treatment
State takes over Merced insurance company unable to pay out claims after Camp Fire
Atwater man uses Fortnite among other apps to sexually exploit children
Woman accused of Tower District hit and run out on bail, police still searching for assailant
7.5 quake hits in Pacific Ocean near New Caledonia
Selma Police arrest two suspects for kidnapping 6-month old baby
Show More
Uncovered documents connect several people to deadly Gavin Gladding hit-and-run
Special election to fill Borgeas' seat to cost $250,000
'Toys For Tots' collecting toys for 50,000 children in Fresno County
George HW Bush funeral: How, when to watch
Kevin Hart named 2019 Oscars host
More News