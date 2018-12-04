Fresno State organizations secure 3 buses to travel to Las Vegas Bowl next week

Good news for Bulldog fans and students at Fresno State!If you're hoping to head to the see Fresno State play in Las Vegas -- you don't have to drive yourself.The school has secured three buses to take students to the game on Dec. 15.Tickets went on sale Tuesday at noon and in a matter of hours the first bus sold out, and tickets started going quickly for the second."It's really exciting to see everyone lined up... speaks to how important the football team is to our school," said Demi Wack, Fresno State Associated Students Inc., Student Body President.Tickets are just $25 each and cover transportation as well as entrance to the game.You must show your student ID and driver's license to purchase a ticket.Fresno State Student Involvement, Student Housing and Fresno State President Dr. Castro are sponsoring the buses.If you want to secure a ticket on the third bus be ready to line up at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.