QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Bigger win than the '92 Freedom Bowl? Trent Dilfer talks Fresno State football and Derek Carr

Coaching HS football at Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee (1:06)

Fresno State entering the Coliseum as a 13.5 point underdog (1:48)

'18 MW Title a bigger win than '92 Freedom Bowl (3:04)

Andrew Luck retirement (4:05)

What to expect from Derek Carr and the Raiders before the new season (7:31)

Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.This week's topics include (marked the minute):