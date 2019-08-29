qba

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Bigger win than the '92 Freedom Bowl? Trent Dilfer talks Fresno State football and Derek Carr

By
Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.

This week's topics include (marked the minute):
  • Coaching HS football at Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee (1:06)
  • Fresno State entering the Coliseum as a 13.5 point underdog (1:48)
  • '18 MW Title a bigger win than '92 Freedom Bowl (3:04)
  • Andrew Luck retirement (4:05)
  • What to expect from Derek Carr and the Raiders before the new season (7:31)
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    sportsderek carrfresno stateqbaoakland raidersfresno state bulldogs
    Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    QBA
    THE SEASON FINALE OF QB&A: Derek Carr post Super Bowl Interview & Preview for 'Inside The Huddle'
    Derek Carr gives prediction for the AFC Wildcard Game
    QB&A With Derek Carr - 1/2/18
    QB&A With Derek Carr - 12/19/17
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Mother of teen battling leukemia reunited with daughter
    Why a Fresno woman uses six bottles of insect repellent a week
    California organizations fight for soda tax
    David Valadao announces he's running for Congress again
    Forever 21 preparing for potential bankruptcy filing
    2,400 new students start their UC Merced journey
    Delta Air Lines looking to hire 1,000 flight attendants
    Show More
    TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
    Preliminary hearing begins for man accused of killing Fresno teen
    South Valley DUI suspect's sentencing delayed
    Students back to school at UC Merced
    Shooting injures two in central Fresno
    More TOP STORIES News