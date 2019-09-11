QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Dogs move into bye week, look to build on positives after 0-2 start

Things to build on for Fresno State, despite an 0-2 start

A transfer quarterback who could provide a boost in 2020

Is a bye week in week 3 good or bad after two losses to open the season?

Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.This week's topics include: