This week's topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Dogs move into bye week, look to build on positives after 0-2 start
Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.
This week's topics include:
Things to build on for Fresno State, despite an 0-2 start A transfer quarterback who could provide a boost in 2020 Is a bye week in week 3 good or bad after two losses to open the season?
This week's topics include:
Related topics:
sportsfresno statecollege footballfresno state bulldogs
sportsfresno statecollege footballfresno state bulldogs
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News