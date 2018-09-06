There's no secret surrounding Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch anymore, as it hosts another World Surf League event this weekend.The best male and female surfers from around the world started competing in the Surf Ranch Pro event on Thursday.It opens to the public on Friday and runs through Sunday.Surf Ranch General Manager Sam Ramirez expects tickets to sell out.Valley residents get a 50% discount using the promo code: local."The support that we've gotten from Kings County, from the city, from our local elected (officials), it's really about how can we make this work for you," Ramirez said. "It's about trying to get to 'Yes,' and we really appreciate that. It's helped us grow, and it's given us confidence that we should continue to invest here."Tim Welsh is riding the wave of Surf Ranch's success."It's huge," Welsh said. "(Kelly Slater) is really bringing us a gold mine. We are California's last gold mine right here."This fall, the Lemoore native will open FlowLine, a surf and skate equipment and apparel shop on E Street in downtown Lemoore.It will cater to professionals, amateurs, or anyone that wants to sport the surfer look at the ranch."They are going to want to dress like the surf ranch," Welsh said. "They're going to want the attire. They're going to want the newest surf-ware that's out, and hopefully, we can have all of that readily available for everybody.""Our job is to if you come to us and want to open a business, we're going to help you find ways to get through the hurdles and get open as quick as possible," said Lemoore City Manager Nathan Olson. "We need the foot traffic downtown."City officials helped Welsh get his business started, as part of their new approach to revitalize downtown and the west side.They're in negotiations to acquire property for a sports park on 19th Avenue.Olson says they want to make the most of Surf Ranch's popularity, but also prosper economically when events aren't happening here.The Surf Ranch Pro event is open to the public starting at 8 a.m. Friday.You can buy tickets online, park at Tachi Palace, and take a shuttle to the venue.Blink 182 was scheduled to perform at the event but canceled. Social Distortion will now play at 8 p.m. Saturday.