SURFING

California governor signs bill into law making surfing the state's official sport

EMBED </>More Videos

Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill Monday making surfing the official sport of California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill Monday making surfing the official sport of California.

Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, the bill's sponsor, sent a tweet writing, "surfing in CA has a rich history and culture. It attracts people from all around the world and generates over $6b in annual retail sales for the state."


Surfing has been part of California's culture for more than 100 years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsjerry brownsurfingbeachesculturehistorybusinessCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SURFING
Best surfers in the world competing for World Surf League title in Lemoore
Day 2: World Surf League championship tournament at the Kelly Slater Surf Ranch
Surf Ranch creating wave of excitement for Lemoore
Your Weekend
World's best return to the Surf Ranch
More surfing
SPORTS
DeMarcus Cousins signs Puma offer sheet; Nike has 10 days to match
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
Clayton Kershaw: No worries over not starting NLDS Game 1
Sharks aim to rebound vs. Kings
Forward Barclay Goodrow signs contract extension with Sharks
More Sports
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News