Team of the Week: McLane Highlanders

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- High school football is back, and while it's only week one, there was already an epic comeback and an overtime thriller.Meet the Me-n-Ed's team of the week, the McLane Highlanders."We talked about resilience all week, (these) young men have been working hard," said coach Bonner Cunnings. "We've got great support from our school and our district and we just said we've got to be resilient and not quit and they showed that they could do that."On a night when McLane High unveiled a brand new field, the Highlanders found themselves behind the eight ball early."I wanted to keep everything positive I just told all my lineman to keep everything up," said Ulises Sanchez.At one point down 21 to Mendota, McLane rallied to tie the game at 42 and send it to overtime."We always give it 100 percent no matter what and I can always count on every single one of them to be there for me like I know they can count on me to be there for them," Sanchez said.The Highlanders went on to win 48-42. For coach Bonner Cunnings, in his first year at the school, it's validation for their work in the offseason."Been training hard. Zero period, 6:30, seniors being leaders, everybody doing their job and they've done it, so we're very thankful for that," Cunnings said."We've been through a lot, there were many times I didn't want to go to practice myself, but I just pushed through it just like the rest of us. We all made sacrifices," Sanchez said.A come from behind win on a new field, this team hopes will carry into the new season.So excitement is high for the Highlanders, they've got a bye week before taking on Hanford West the following week.