Milford, MAINE -- A plump squirrel's attempt to get his next meal from a bird feeder did not go according to plan.This video was recorded in Milford, Maine from a couple frequently visited by squirrels.As you can see in the video, this squirrel gets so close, but ends up sliding all the way down the bird feeder... multiple times.The couple says this squirrel is by far the chubbiest they have encountered.