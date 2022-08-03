Tulare County confirms human case of St. Louis Encephalitis Virus

5 other cases are under investigation as potential encephalitis or West Nile Virus infections.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Public Health has confirmed a human case of St. Louis Encephalitis Virus.

Officials say it's similar to West Nile, and both are transmitted by the same type of mosquitoes.

Five other cases are under investigation as potential encephalitis or West Nile Virus infections.

Health officials say people infected with encephalitis may show flu-like symptoms, such as a fever or headache, or no symptoms at all.

Severe cases can affect the central nervous system.

Officials want to remind you to drain standing water that could attract breeding mosquitoes.

Use insect repellent and wear long sleeves and pants to avoid getting bitten.