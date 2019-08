START HERE: Fallen CHP officer remembered, Jussie Smollett back in court

Fallen CHP Officer Andre Moye Jr. to be remembered at memorial service

Start Here has the latest stories that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.Family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers will say their final goodbyes today to a Southern California CHP officer killed in the line of duty.A memorial service will get underway at 10 this morning in Riverside for Andre Moye Junior.We'll be streaming that event live on our app and on our website as it happens.Moye was shot and killed by a driver last Monday while impounding a vehicle.Two other officers were also hurt and the suspect killed.Jussie Smollett is due back in court today.The Empire actor is seeking dismissal of a lawsuit the city of Chicago filed for recovery costs following the investigation into Smollett's alleged hate crime attack.The city gave the actor a deadline in April to pay $130,000 dollars he owed but he did not hand over the money.A grand opening celebration will be taking place later today at this Black Bear Diner in northwest Fresno.The restaurant is located at Shaw and Marty.A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.During the event, Black Bear Diner will be fundraising with Fresno State to raise money for Valley Children's Hospital.Fresno State Bulldogs and cheerleaders along with Valley Children's Hospital will all be there for the special event.The restaurant will donate five percent of this week's sales to the hospital.We are finally getting a break from the 100-degree heat but it will only last for a few days.For the latest forecast click here or download the Accuweather App