Education

State Center Community College District to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine

EMBED <>More Videos

SCCCD to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- State Center Community College District is set to join other institutions that require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The mandate will go into effect on October 15 for students and staff after the board of trustees voted 5-2 Monday evening to enforce it.

Some of the Valley institutions that will be impacted by this are Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, Madera Community College, Madera Community College at Oakhurst, and the Career and Technology Center.

The board of trustees said exemptions would be allowed for "strongly held religious beliefs and for medical conditions."

Students and staff that fail to comply with the mandate could face disciplinary action.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnocoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinereedley collegefresno city collegemadera community college center
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
Show More
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
More TOP STORIES News