State Center Community College District to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- State Center Community College District is set to join other institutions that require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.The mandate will go into effect on October 15 for students and staff after the board of trustees voted 5-2 Monday evening to enforce it.Some of the Valley institutions that will be impacted by this are Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, Madera Community College, Madera Community College at Oakhurst, and the Career and Technology Center.The board of trustees said exemptions would be allowed for "strongly held religious beliefs and for medical conditions."Students and staff that fail to comply with the mandate could face disciplinary action.