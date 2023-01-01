Highway 168 closed at the four lanes near Shaver Lake due to rockslide

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Highway 168 has been closed on the four-lane between Prather and Shaver Lake.

Just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon, Caltrans posted on Twitter announcing the closure.

The California Highway Patrol says drivers can still get to destinations such as China Peak or Shaver Lake through Auberry Road or Tollhouse Grade.

Westbound traffic is being detoured at Tollhouse.

CHP says drivers should expect delays.

