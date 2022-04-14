Society

New bench and plaque in Hanford honoring Steve Perry

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the favorite sons of the South Valley received some special recognition in his hometown on Tuesday.

There's a new tribute for former Journey lead singer and Hanford-native Steve Perry.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place for a new plaque dedicated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member.

It's been mounted on a brand new bench in Hanford's Civic Park.

Several of Perry's super-fans, who call themselves the "Addicted to Steve Perry fan club," helped donate the bench and plaque.

Some of those Journey fans traveled from as far as Texas and Missouri to attend the ceremony.
