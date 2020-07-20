television

'Pose' co-creator Steven Canals developing LGBTQ+ show for FX

Limited series "81 Words" explores the true story of activists and health professionals who fought to change the medical definition of homosexuality, which was classified as a mental illness until 1974.

Steven Canals attends the red carpet event for FX's "Pose" at Pacific Design Center on August 09, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

"Pose" co-creator, executive producer and writer Steven Canals is developing another LGBTQ-focused project for FX.

Limited series "81 Words" will explore the true story of gay rights activists and health professionals who fought to change the medical definition of homosexuality, which was classified as a mental illness by the American Psychiatric Association until 1974.

Based on Alix Spiegel's award-winning "This American Life" episode of the same name, "81 Words" will follow gay rights activists Frank Kameny and Barbara Gittings who worked with the GAYPA, a group of closeted psychiatrists, to change the classification of homosexuality.

Canals, who has been recognized with a Peabody award and an Emmy nomination for his work on "Pose," will write and executive produce the miniseries alongside producers Bennett Singer, Patrick Sammon and Spiegel.

Singer and Sammon also serve as directors for the soon-to-be-released PBS Independent Lens documentary "Cured," based on the same installment of "This American Life."

The limited series will be developed by 20th Century Fox TV and marks the first project from Canal's overall deal with the production company announced earlier this year.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX Networks and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlgbtqlgbtq pridegay rightstelevisionlgbt
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TELEVISION
Iconic 'Golden Girls' house for sale in Los Angeles
'Dollface' star Esther Povitsky talks new comedy special
'Bold Type' star discusses breast cancer scare
Meet the potential 'Bachelorette' cast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom: Some California salons allowed to reopen outdoors
Coronavirus vaccine trial shows 'dual immune response'
Local non-profit showing appreciation for first responders during pandemic
Downtown Fresno church continues indoor services despite Gov. Newsom's order
Central California coronavirus cases
Traveling nurse who works with COVID-19 patients turned away from Fresno hotel
Man rushed to hospital after being found shot in leg in central Fresno
Show More
Federal judge's son killed, husband injured in shooting at NJ home, sources say
CIF announces delays for high school sports seasons due to COVID-19 pandemic
Burn victim rushed to hospital after house fire in Visalia
Sanger business owners trying to stay afloat during new shutdown order
Parlier businesses severely impacted by Gov. Newsom's recent shutdown order
More TOP STORIES News