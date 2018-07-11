Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club show, attorney says

Adult film star Stormy Daniels talks about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006, telling her story in a an interview with "60 Minutes" on Sunday, March 26, 2018. (KABC)

Porn star Stormy Daniels, who has been at the center of political controversy involving President Donald Trump, was arrested during a strip club performance in Ohio on Wednesday, her attorney said.

Attorney Michael Avenatti said his client was arrested in Columbus Ohio for "allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner."

He said her act was the same she was performed at nearly 100 strip clubs across the nation. She was appearing at a club called Sirens.

Avenatti called the arrest politically motivated.

"This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta," Avenatti wrote on Twitter.



Daniels has been engaged in a legal battle against Trump and his attorney over a nondisclosure agreement she says she signed before the 2016 election over her alleged sexual encounter with Trump. She says Trump's attorney Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 as part of the agreement.

Daniels is suing Trump and his attorney, Michael Cohen, in federal court in Los Angeles in hopes of invalidating the agreement she signed before the 2016 presidential election. She claims the document is invalid because Trump never signed it.

Through White House officials, Trump has denied the affair.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
celebrity arrestarrestPresident Donald TrumpOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News