FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A southwest Fresno street is closed Monday morning due to flooding.The California Highway Patrol reported a possible break of an underground water main around 2:30 am on North and Elm.City crews are at the scene working on getting the water shut off.Southbound Elm is open, but northbound Elm is closed from North Avenue to Annadale.Meantime, North Avenue is completely shut down between Elm and Highway 41.If you usually travel in this area, you'll need to find a different route.It's unclear when that area will reopen to traffic.