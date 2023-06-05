Fresno officials to unveil plan to address illegal street racing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno officials are expected to unveil plans to address illegal street racing in the city.
Officials will discuss it during a news conference on Monday at 11 am.
Recently, a sideshow ordinance was put into effect after being approved by the Fresno City Council.
Anyone caught participating or promoting street racing and illegal sideshows will be fined $1,000 or charged with a misdemeanor -- which could lead to six months in jail.
