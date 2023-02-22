Strong winds bring down trees, cause power outages across Fresno County

Thousands of PG&E customers across the Central Valley were left in the dark due to the wind storm.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Strong winds downed trees and knocked out power for thousands of PG &E customers on Thursday evening.

From Tulare County to Fresno County, the wind caused problems for many.

A large tree fell in a Central Fresno residential neighborhood near Wishon and Dayton Avenues.

A tree that fell onto a car at Cedar and Shaw Avenues in Northeast Fresno -- nearly injured a man.

"The lights were out and so we stopped. While we were stopped, a tree fell on us and left a dent right where my head was," said Brian, who was a passenger in the car.

Near Villa and Alamos avenues in Clovis, a woman wasn't as lucky.

She was walking with her children when a tree was pushed down by the wind.

Her kids were not injured and she was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"It could have been a lot worse. PG &E is out here, the city is out here, we have a water line that was broken at the same time. We're working with the apartment complex trying to get it all taken care of," said Clovis police Sgt. Abby Padgett.

Near First Street and Nees Avenue, a fallen tree took down power lines with it.

A fire engine blocked westbound traffic, keeping drivers away from the debris and the lines.

PG &E has been gearing up since last week and has crews ready to be dispatched all across Central California.

There are also things you can do at home as the wind event is just beginning.

"Take some simple steps. Make sure your car is full of gas in case you need to use it to charge electric devices or even just for the heat," said Denny Boyles with PG &E.

Downed trees and power lines weren't the only hazards.

A thick cloud of dust blowing across Temperance near American Avenue made visibility on the road nearly impossible.

Police had a warning to drivers ahead of the morning commute.

"If you are driving, be careful. We have trees down on residential streets, main thoroughfares. The wind is causing a lot of alarms and public hazards, not just trees down," said Sgt. Padgett.