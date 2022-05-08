'Ice cream fundraiser' being held for Sanger girl in need of kidney

Mallory is 12 years old and is in need of a new kidney.
Thankfully, Mallory's family received the notice she is now on the active waitlist for a new kidney through Stanford's Children Hospital.
The Foster Freeze in Sanger has decided to assist the family as they raise money during this difficult time.
For every sundae it sells this weekend, it will donate a dollar to the family's GoFundMe.
Mallory's mom says they are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.
"We're very blessed and fortunate to come from such a great community like the city of Sanger and the surrounding communities have been very loving to our family during this difficult time," said Valerie Gallegos.
The sundae fundraiser goes through Sunday but you can still donate to Mallory's GoFundMe at any time.