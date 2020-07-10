Business

Sur La Table declares bankruptcy, north Fresno store closing soon

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cookware and kitchen chain Sur La Table has become the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer is closing 56 of its 121 stores as it seeks bankruptcy protection.

This includes the location at River Park in north Fresno.

Liquidation sales have already begun, with most items marked at 10% off.

There is currently no set date for the Fresno store's closing, but the company says it will be within four to six weeks.

Sur La Table had its start in Seattle's Pike Place Market in 1972.

The closest location to the Central Valley that will remain open is a store in Los Gatos.
