Surveillance video captures suspects involved in Ulta Beauty theft

Fresno police are searching for four suspects involved in the theft of North Fresno Ulta Beauty.

Updated 40 minutes ago
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- They are brazen and unafraid.

And police suspect they may strike again.

The four women seen pilfering the aisles of Fresno's Ulta Beauty didn't even bother covering their faces in a store full of cameras and people.

Shoppers were aghast when we showed them this eyewitness account -- shot by a customer in Turlock hours later.

Officers say the suspects committed a similar theft at an Ulta Beauty store in Turlock a few hours later.



Detectives say it's the same gang of women, who hit the Fresno location on Blackstone first before driving north.

In both cases -- the women stuffed large, fabric shopping bags full of perfume and cologne.

When an Ulta employee stepped in to recover some of the items in Fresno, one of the suspects swung at her face.

A frequent customer who didn't want to show her face says she shops in this complex because she thought it was safer.

"I'm just in shock. I take my 6-year-old with me and if I just so happened to be in the store when it happened I wouldn't know what to do," she said.

Police say these types of "takeover thefts" having occurred throughout the Valley the last several months.

Most notable at Lululemon stores, when to this day, there is still security inside.

"It just makes it unfair for us consumers to have to pay extra just because people decide to go and do something like this," said one customer.

Police say the four suspects entered a silver four-door Toyota Camry.

But the license plates had been removed.

If you have any information, call the Fresno Police Department.
