Suspect arrested after trying to stab man with pruning shears

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested in Selma on Thursday morning after allegedly trying to stab another man with pruning shears.

The Selma Police Department says one of their officers was heading to a separate incident when he was flagged down by someone in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on Floral Ave.

The man who flagged the officer down said 50-year-old Jesse Hernandez was trying to steal something from his vehicle. When the victim confronted him, he said Hernandez tried to stab him with pruning shears. The victim was not injured.

Hernandez ran behind the store, where he was later arrested by Selma police. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon after police found a prohibited dirk/dagger in his pocket.

Hernandez is originally from Kingsburg but had been living as a transient in Selma, according to police. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail.
