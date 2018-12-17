Suspect connected to multiple crimes in the South Valley had prior criminal record, authorities say

The end of an absolutely wild chain of events in the south valley. @TulareSheriff and @Visaliapd say Gustavo Garcia is dead after a shootout with deputies & chase ended in crash. They say he committed armed robbery and shooting yesterday, and homicide in Visalia this AM. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/qIKvagCygs — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) December 17, 2018

The man behind a 24-hour crime spree in the South Valley is now dead following a police chase that ended in a crash, according to authorities.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says Gustavo Garcia, 36, began his reign of terror on Sunday when he shot a farmworker in the chest in Exeter. He later robbed a gas station at gunpoint and got away with about $2,000. Police say the farmworker is expected to survive.Garcia is also being connected to a shooting at a Tulare Motel 6 that sent a woman to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.Early Monday morning, the Visalia Police Department says officers responded to a shooting at the AM/PM on Lovers Lane. When officers arrived they found a person who had been shot and killed.A short time later there was an additional report of a shooting at a home in Visalia. A woman there said Garcia, an ex-boyfriend, came to her house and fired shots in her backyard.At around 5 a.m. police say while officers were searching the area, they located Garcia's car and a pursuit started. However, the officers lost Garcia.Tulare County Sheriff's deputies located his car at 6:30 a.m. Another pursuit ensued which ended at Road 140 and Avenue 256 where the Garcia exchanged gunfire with deputies and ran off into an orchard.Police say 15 minutes later, Garcia stole a car and a third pursuit began. According to witnesses, during the chase, Garcia was driving over 100 miles per hour on the wrong side of Highway 65 attempting to hit other vehicles, ultimately colliding with four cars before he was ejected from his vehicle. Police say Garcia died on scene.Authorities say Garcia had immigration holds in 2004, 2012, and 2014 and was deported in 2014.. He also had a prior criminal record.As for those involved in the crash, police say one person was taken to Fresno with serious critical injuries while three other people were being treated for minor injuries in Tulare.