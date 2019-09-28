Suspected drunk driver crashes into Caruthers jalapeno field and dies

A possible drunk driver died Saturday morning when he drove off Elm Ave. and into a jalapeno field near Kamm Ave., just south of Caruthers.CHP officers say the Riverdale man lost control and flipped into the field sometime between 2 and 3 a.m., but nobody noticed until almost 5 a.m. when a witness on his way to work reported a fire in the field.The pickup had burst into flames and officers found 28-year-old Jesus Rodriguez ejected from the pickup into the crops.Caruthers Towing shared photos from the scene showing the damage to the pickup.Firefighters searched the field for a possible second victim, but they didn't find anyone else.CHP officers say Rodriguez wasn't wearing his seat belt and they suspect he'd been driving drunk.