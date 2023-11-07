2 injured after suspected DUI crash on Highway 99 in Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were injured after a suspected DUI crash on Highway 99 near the 180 interchange in Fresno on Monday night.

The California Highway Patrol says a woman was driving under the influence when she slammed into a concrete barrier and hit another car.

The suspected DUI driver was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The victim in the other vehicle suffered moderate injuries but is expected to be okay.

The crash forced the closure of two northbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene.