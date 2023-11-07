WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 injured after suspected DUI crash on Highway 99 in Fresno, CHP says

KFSN logo
Tuesday, November 7, 2023 6:17AM
kfsn

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were injured after a suspected DUI crash on Highway 99 near the 180 interchange in Fresno on Monday night.

The California Highway Patrol says a woman was driving under the influence when she slammed into a concrete barrier and hit another car.

The suspected DUI driver was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The victim in the other vehicle suffered moderate injuries but is expected to be okay.

The crash forced the closure of two northbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW