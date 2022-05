MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspicious device that was discovered by a high-speed rail worker in Madera County has been neutralized, authorities said Thursday.The California Highway Patrol said the worker reported the device at about 8:50 am near Avenue 10 and Road 30 1/2, east of Highway 99.Officials said the device was possibly incendiary, prompting one home to be evacuated in the area. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office's bomb squad was called in to help analyze it.After about two hours, the team found it was not an explosive or dangerous to the public.