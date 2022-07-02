2 killed, 1 airlifted after crash in front of Tachi Palace, CHP says

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were killed in a crash in front of Tachi Palace Casino Resort late Friday night.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Jersey Avenue west of 17th Avenue just before midnight.


Officers say 26-year-old Santana Yanez of Lemoore was going east on Jersey at a high rate of speed when a 63-year-old man driving a Nissan was leaving the resort. The man pulled out in the way of the Yanez and he crashed into the driver's side.

Both men in the Nissan were declared dead at the scene.


Officers arrested Yanez for DUI and he was airlifted to Kaweah Health Medical Center with major injuries.

The two men have not been identified. They were both from Fresno.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lemoorefatal crashdui crash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Community remembers man killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews reach 65 percent containment on Table Fire in Fresno County
Texas inmate asks to delay execution for kidney donation
CHP urging safe driving during 4th of July weekend
1 killed in suspected DUI crash in Fresno County, CHP says
Flames rip through central Fresno home, no injuries reported
2 arrested after chase in central Fresno, deputies say
Show More
Experts set expectations about 'vaccine efficacy'
Visalia man has near-death experience while battling strep throat
18-year-old arrested for shooting minor outside Sierra Vista Mall
Fresno man found guilty of murdering his girlfriend
Suspicious package near Fashion Fair Mall deemed safe, roads back open
More TOP STORIES News