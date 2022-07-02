2 killed, 1 airlifted after crash in front of Tachi Palace, CHP says

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were killed in a crash in front of Tachi Palace Casino Resort late Friday night.The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Jersey Avenue west of 17th Avenue just before midnight.Officers say 26-year-old Santana Yanez of Lemoore was going east on Jersey at a high rate of speed when a 63-year-old man driving a Nissan was leaving the resort. The man pulled out in the way of the Yanez and he crashed into the driver's side.Both men in the Nissan were declared dead at the scene.Officers arrested Yanez for DUI and he was airlifted to Kaweah Health Medical Center with major injuries.The two men have not been identified. They were both from Fresno.