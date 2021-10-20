60-year-old man dies from injuries after man allegedly plows van into Fresno taco truck

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man hit by a car while visiting an east central Fresno taco truck has died.

The driver behind the wheel is now facing murder charges.

The deadly crash happened last weekend in a parking lot near Maple and Belmont avenues.

60-year-old Sabas Ruiz Galviz was a customer at the food truck when Rolando Alvarenga-Aguilar lost control of his car, crashing it into the truck and slamming into a group of patrons.

Aguilar was allegedly driving drunk at the time of the crash and now faces a list of charges, including vehicular manslaughter.
