Local brewery holds event to celebrate first responders

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local brewery put on a special event to celebrate first responders Saturday night in east central Fresno.Tactical Ops Brewing on Shields near Fowler had a taco truck in its parking lot and offered some special drink discounts for local first responders.Employees say Saturday's event was held to show appreciation for local law enforcement and safety-workers.Last week, Tactical ops bottled their latest label "Frontline," an ode to the volunteer firefighters of the Creek Fire. Many of whom lost their homes while protecting the community around them.The company that prides itself on supporting first responders is doing just that.