BREAKING NEWS
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Full Story
march for our lives
'Am I missing something?' Parkland community shocked over weapons ban during Pence appearance at NRA event
The National Rifle Association has asked attendees to refrain from bringing guns for the security of Vice President Mike Pence during an event this week.
More Stories
March for our Lives organizers plan weekend town halls with local lawmakers
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
March for Our Lives organizers reveal movement's next step
Debunked falsehoods about Parkland shooting
March for Our Lives: Fresno community stands in solidarity, action against gun violence
How big was the March for Our Lives crowd?
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES: Hundreds took the streets in Visalia in support of stricter gun laws
11-year-old honors black female victims of gun violence
The powerful moments from March for Our Lives
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
Faces and names to know ahead of March for our Lives
Parkland students star in 'Game for Our Lives'
What to know about March for Our Lives
Parkland survivors featured on cover of Time magazine
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Students stage 'lie-in' at the White House to call for gun reform
Show More