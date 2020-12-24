holiday

Customers wait in line for three hours to buy masa in Southern California

Tamales season is in full swing! The vice president of Amapola Deli & Market said the long wait time is due to COVID-19 safety guidelines.
By
DOWNEY, Calif. -- On the day before Christmas Eve, many people waited in line up to three hours to buy a holiday favorite, masa (tamale dough), at Amapola Deli and Market in Southern California.

"Usually we would come like at five in the morning. But we decided to sleep in. It was worst this year because of the pandemic," said Cristina Salinas, an Amapola customer.

Even through a pandemic, there have been long lines of customers at two of Amapola's locations. At one site, the line wrapped around the entire block.

"We've been here since 9 o'clock, 8 o'clock maybe," said Isabela Hernandez, a customer who was halfway through the line. "The best masa for the good tamales."

The Vice President of Amapola, Juan Galvan, said it takes them about two weeks to prepare for tamale season. And this year, they also prepared to keep everyone safe.

"[We're] keeping the social distancing. We limit the people in our stores per the state mandate. And the customers have been great, they've social distanced," said Galvan.

Salinas, who bought about 150 pounds of masa, said she felt safe waiting in line.

"My parents have been coming here since I was young," said Salinas.

Galvan said they expect the line to be this long for a couple of days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaholidayfoodtamaleschristmas eve
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Galette de Rois: French-Style pastry fit for a royal
Robot dance crew performs to 'Do You Love Me'
'Tree Twins' spread much-needed holiday cheer in SF
Boy saves up for Curry jersey, gives it to someone else in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Local woman opens cottage home business centered around vegan food
Show More
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
More TOP STORIES News