While scrolling through Neiman Marcus' website, shoppers can find luxury apparel, designer handbags, and tamales? Yes, you read that right.
The department store is selling 72 handmade tamales for $92, or $1.28 each. If customers prefer, they can also pay for the product in 4 interest-free payments of $28.
The 18-24 serving size comes in a variety of flavors including chicken, beef and pork. An assorted option is also available for shoppers who want to try all three types.
According to the item information, the tamales are "handmade from a traditional recipe of fresh stone-ground corn, top-quality meats, lard, spices and natural flavorings."
After paying $18 for shipping, the tamales arrive frozen and ready to eat after steaming or microwaving.
Orders can be placed until June 2021.
The video in the media player above is from a previous report.
Neiman Marcus selling handmade tamales online for $92 a batch
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News