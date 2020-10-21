Business

Target to pay $200 bonuses to thousands of workers on front lines during COVID-19 pandemic

The retailer is spending $70 million on its fourth round of employee incentives during the pandemic.
By ABC7.com staff
MINNEAPOLIS -- Target employees are getting a boost this holiday season.

The retailer says it will pay $70 million in bonuses for those working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means that by early November, the company will pay $200 each to more than 350,000 frontline team members.

Target says this is its fourth round of pay incentives during the pandemic to show their continued gratitude during these unprecedented times.

The company also made a permanent move to a $15-an-hour starting wage for new hires back in July, all part of a $1 billion investment in their teams this year.

"In a year like no other, I'm proud of what this team has accomplished and grateful for the care and connection they've provided our guests and communities," says Melissa Kremer, Target's chief human resources officer.
