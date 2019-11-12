Technology

What were those lights in the sky? SpaceX satellite launch creates celestial sight

By ABC7.com staff
It's not aliens.

From California to the East Coast, sky gazers reported seeing a string of unusual lights in the sky Monday evening.

SpaceX is reporting it launched 60 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Monday.



The satellites were initially deployed at a lower orbit - at an altitude of about 174 miles - making them more visible on Earth. But after company engineers review the initial data, the satellite thrusters will push them up to a higher orbit.

The company describes the project's mission as helping develop a new broadband internet system.

"Enabled by a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites, Starlink will provide fast, reliable internet to populations with little or no connectivity, including those in rural communities and places where existing services are too expensive or unreliable," the company said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyspacexinternetsatellitesspace
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old describes attack causing severe burns
Tulare father doesn't think son should be charged in football brawl
Sexually violent predator from SoCal could be released in the Valley
Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta
Man killed, 7-year-old girl injured after shooting outside Selma home
Police investigating suspicious death after man's body found in riverbed
Kids get fit and have fun with Cardio Drumming
Show More
Valley mom makes hair bows for a greater purpose
Windham Senior Living honors veterans who served with pinning ceremony
Fresno State Bulldogs look to bounce back, defend Oil Can trophy
San Diego State freshman dies after attending frat party
Scammers targeting people wanting to donate to fallen Lemoore officer fundraiser
More TOP STORIES News