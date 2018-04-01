TECHNOLOGY

Madera County sheriff's deputies receive 10 new patrol vehicles with improved technology

The vehicles are equipped with a better radio system and a computer that syncs with the deputy's desktop. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Madera County sheriff's deputies have 10 new black and white patrol units with improved technology.

Inside, they are equipped with a better radio system and a computer that syncs with the deputy's desktop at the department.

They also come with an advanced dash cam and body cam system. The vehicles also have updated medical equipment.

Deputies say, adding more technology helps improve public safety.

"In total, it makes the deputies safer on the streets. It's better for citizens, it's more efficient, and overall improves public service," said Commander Tyson Pogue.

The department expects to replace another dozen units next year.
