DATA BREACH

Millions of passwords leaked in massive data breach

A massive data breach has put hundreds of millions of email addresses at risk.

Millions of unique passwords have also been jeopardized and posted to a hacking forum.

The mishap was first reported by security researcher Troy Hunt.

He runs a website where users can search to see if their email address or password has been compromised.

To check if your account has been compromised - click here.

Hunt says it's difficult to see where the info originated from --- but it could have come from more than 2,000 leaked databases.

This type of breach has happened before -- but never on this scale.
Related Topics:
technologydata breachpasswordhacking
