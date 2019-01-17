Millions of passwords leaked in massive data breach

A massive data breach has put hundreds of millions of email addresses at risk.
Millions of unique passwords have also been jeopardized and posted to a hacking forum.
The mishap was first reported by security researcher Troy Hunt.
He runs a website where users can search to see if their email address or password has been compromised.
To check if your account has been compromised - click here.
Hunt says it's difficult to see where the info originated from --- but it could have come from more than 2,000 leaked databases.
This type of breach has happened before -- but never on this scale.
Related Topics:
technologydata breachpasswordhacking
technologydata breachpasswordhacking