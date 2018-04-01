SNAPCHAT

Snapchat takes dig at Facebook election interference scandal with Russian profile filter

EMBED </>More Videos

As backlash continues to mount over foreign election interference, Snapchat introduced a Russian Facebook profile filter. (Snapchat)

Danny Clemens
For April Fool's Day, Snapchat is taking a deep dig at rival Facebook with a jab at the embattled social network's apparent role in foreign election interference.

Snapchat's newest filter -- which you can find by swiping right after snapping a photo -- shows a mock Facebook post that you might see after changing your profile picture on Facebook. Above your photo, the text "(Your name) updated their profile picture" appears in a faux-Cyrillic font.

Below your photo, the filter indicates that "your mom, a bot and 2 others" have already reacted to the photo, some with a sad face, all in the style of an actual Facebook post.

It's all a nod to the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 election. Russia is accused of operating massive bot farms that flooded Facebook and other social media websites with propaganda intended to rile up coveted swing voters to sway the election in President Donald Trump's favor.

In some cases, the Russian trolls and bots allegedly hijacked the online identities of actual people, using their names and photos to appear more realistic. Trump's campaign and administration have both repeatedly denied that any collusion occurred.

Cambridge Analytica, a third-party data firm that worked with the Trump campaign, is also accused of misusing Facebook user information during the election. The company allegedly used that data to "build psychological profiles so voters could be targeted with ads and stories," according to the Associated Press.

As the 2018 midterm election approaches, Facebook said it is doubling down to prevent such interference and foster "meaningful interactions" between its users. The company is working to "combat foreign interference, remove fake accounts, increase ad transparency and reduce the spread of false news" on its platform.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysocial mediasnapchatfacebookinternet2016 electionrussiabuzzworthywhat's trendingpolitics
SNAPCHAT
Obsessed with selfies? Experts say it could be a sign of a serious problem
Several juveniles in custody after teacher attacked, video posted to Snapchat
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Kim Kardashian shares 1st pic of 3rd baby
More snapchat
TECHNOLOGY
Should you still trust Facebook?
Don't search for these celebrities online
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem
More Technology
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News