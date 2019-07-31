Technology

Sony developing wearable 'air conditioner' to keep cool

You may be able to take air conditioning with you thanks to Sony's latest device.

Sony's wearable "air conditioner," the Reon Pocket, is a body-cooling device about the size of a smartphone.

You simply put it in a pocket on a specially designed T-shirt, and Sony says it will lower your body temperature by 23 degrees.

The temperature is controlled through an app on your phone.

The device will cost about $117.

The product is still in the crowdfunding stages and will only be available in Japan when it first comes out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyair conditionerbusinessjapansony
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toddler struck by truck at Merced gas station by suspect DUI driver
Fresno woman hospitalized after being infected with West Nile Virus
Serial rapist who terrorized Fresno's Tower District denied parole
Gilroy police locate bag of ammo in creek, shotgun in suspect's car
Deputies: Body of Porterville man recovered from Tule River
Grass fire burns along Highway 41 in Fresno
Police: 1 newborn dead after twins found near CA dumpster
Show More
Woman killed in crash involving big rig in Madera County
EXCLUSIVE: Parents recall moment they found out son was killed in Gilroy shooting
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition changes life of local firefighter after tragedy
Fossils found in Madera County landfill
Man learns mom's body sold to military, detonated
More TOP STORIES News