Teen arrested for stabbing and killing man in Merced, police say

The search is on for a teenage suspect after a man was stabbed to death while in his car in Merced.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead in Merced earlier this week.

The stabbing happened around 8:30 pm on Tuesday in a neighborhood near Alviso and Baxter drives.

Merced police say a 17-year-old stabbed the victim during an argument inside of a car.

The suspect ran away after the stabbing, but later surrender to police on Friday.

The teen has been booked into juvenile hall.