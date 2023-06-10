A teenager has been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking in Orosi.

17-year-old arrested in connection to Tulare County armed carjacking

Tulare County Sheriff's detectives say an off-road vehicle was stolen at gunpoint on May 20.

It was found and recovered by law enforcement on Tuesday.

One of the carjackers was identified as a 17-year-old boy.

He was found and arrested Friday in Orosi.

During a search of his home, detectives found two loaded ghost guns along with gang markings.

The teen was booked in the Tulare County Juvenile Detention facility.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a man who was also involved in the carjacking.