Business

Consumer Watch: How to have the best TV for the Super Bowl

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Maybe you dropped big bucks for a brand new TV with all the bells and whistles. But now that it's in your home, it just doesn't look picture perfect.

Newer TV's come with lots of features and settings. And while many sound like performance-boosters, Consumer Reports says that there are three specific settings that will actually make the picture look worse, no matter what brand TV you own!

The first setting you want to turn off is Noise Reduction.

"Noise, or "snow," was a bigger issue with older analog TVs," says Consumer Reports Tech Editor Jim Willcox. "Today, we're getting cleaner, higher-quality digital signals. The problem is that when you engage noise reduction, it comes at the expense of fine detail and texture. So images look a lot softer. When you turn off noise reduction, you'll get more detailed-looking pictures and more natural-looking images."

The next setting you want to focus on in Sharpness Control.

"Sharpness Control artificially boosts fine detail and texture, and it can exaggerate the edges of objects in the picture," Willcox said. "Now, the problem is it may seem like at first that you're getting greater detail, but sharpness control is actually masking fine detail and it can create halos around objects in the picture."

So turn it way down or completely off!

And the third and some say, the most hated TV setting you should turn off, is Motion Smoothing.

"Some Movies and a lot of TV shows are shot 24 frames per second or 24Hz," Willcox said. "Video, on the other hand, is shot at 60Hz, which is why some programs like game shows, sports, and reality shows have a lot smoother motion than films. The problem is, when you turn on motion smoothing, it makes movies look a lot like video, something people call "the soap opera effect." The good news is that a lot of TV's allow you to turn off motion smoothing."

For the final bit of advice, Consumer Reports says to not worry about straying too far with any of these adjustments. Most TV's have a reset option to restore factory settings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnotelevisionsuper bowlbig screen tv
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News