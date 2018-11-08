Terrifying police radio details wildfire evacuation in Butte Co.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. --Police radio details the terrifying evacuation of thousands of people from the Butte County town of Paradise as the Camp Fire rages on.
The audio includes details on four people trapped in the basement of a hospital, a pregnant woman going into labor who needed to be flown out by helicopter and nearly two dozen seniors in a nursing home that can't get through to 911.
