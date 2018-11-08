WILDFIRE

VIDEO: Terrifying police radio details wildfire evacuation of seniors, pregnant woman in Butte County

EMBED </>More Videos

Terrifying police radio details wildfire evacuation in Butte Co. (1 of 3)

Terrifying police radio details wildfire evacuation in Butte Co.

From a pregnant woman who went into labor while being evacuated to seniors in a nursing home that can't get through to 911, here's the terrifying police radio detailing the terrifying evacuation in Butte County. (KGO-TV)

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. --
Police radio details the terrifying evacuation of thousands of people from the Butte County town of Paradise as the Camp Fire rages on.

RELATED: CAMP FIRE: Tens of thousands flee fast-moving Butte Co. fire

The audio includes details on four people trapped in the basement of a hospital, a pregnant woman going into labor who needed to be flown out by helicopter and nearly two dozen seniors in a nursing home that can't get through to 911.

Get the latest on wildfires burning across California here.

VIDEO: Smoke, flames from Butte County wildfire
EMBED More News Videos

Tens of thousands flee fast-moving Northern California fire (1 of 2)

VIDEO: Houses on fire in Butte County

ABC7's Laura Anthony captured video of residences on fire in Butte County.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirecal fireevacuationfirebrush fireCalifornia - Northern
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
CAMP FIRE: Tens of thousands flee fast-moving Butte Co. fire
Three fires currently burning in Sequoia National Forest
Alder Fire burning 200 acres in Sequoia National Forest
Trump blames California for deadly wildfires, threatens to withhold funds
More wildfire
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: 13 dead, including gunman
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting survivor also survived Las Vegas shooting
Madera businesses learn about growth hacking
CAMP FIRE: Tens of thousands flee fast-moving Butte Co. fire
Show More
69-year-old man seeks age change to 49
Man refuses to leave RV, threatens to blow vehicle up during talks with Police
Dead brothel owner wins election for Nevada legislative seat
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
More News