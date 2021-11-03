Arts & Entertainment

Texas bar giving Mariah Carey's Christmas hit the silent treatment

DALLAS, Texas -- Is it too soon for Mariah Carey's Christmas classic? A Dallas bar seems to think so, and it is giving it a silent treatment.

Stoneleigh P bar in Dallas put up a sign on their jukebox that read, "'All I want for Christmas' will be skipped if played before Dec. 1. After Dec. 1, the song is only allowed one time a night."

But general manager Laura Garrison said she doesn't hate Mariah Carey or Christmas. So why the sign?

Garrison said it's because customers play the mega-hit song too often and too soon before Christmas. So now, the staff is on high alert.

"Once we hear those twinkles, we run for the remote. It's really just a button that we press to skip," Garrison said.

The sign even caught the attention of Mariah Carey herself, who responded to a fan with an image of herself in an armor suit.



While some fans are up in arms on the sign, others support limiting the song to one play but add it needs to apply to all Christmas songs.
